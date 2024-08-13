QAA arranges different programmes to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI - Quaid-e-Azam Academy (QAA) has arranged different programmes to celebrate the 78th Independence Day on August 14, 2024.

Inter-University essay competition, flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony and an Exhibition of Academy’s published books will be held on August 13, 14 and 15 respectively, Zahid Hussain Abro, acting director of the academy said while talking to APP in an interview.

Zahid Hussain Abro informed that the objective of this academy is the promotion of studies and research on Quaid-e-Azam’s life, works achievements and also various aspects of the history of Pakistan. The academy is also arranging functions/ seminars and celebrating national days to highlight the cultural, social, political and economic aspects of the history of Pakistan, Abro added.

Elaborating works of the institute, he said that the academy had published 103 books on the Pakistan Movement, of them 47 books are in English, 36 in Urdu and one in Persian language while the rest are in other regional languages. He said the academy also organised 10 different programmes in 2023 while 5 programmes were held till April this year and three programmes are scheduled to be held on August 13, 14 and 15. He said there are 20,000 books kept in the library of the academy and every citizen is allowed to get benefits free of cost.

Quaid’s childhood items, books, school bag preserved in “Wazir Mansion” museum

The custodian of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthplace Munir Hussain Khayal has said that Quaid was born in the building “Wazir Mansion” located here in Kharadar area and the things used by him during childhood are still preserved.

In an interview with APP in connection with celebration of Independence Day, Khayal said Wazir Mansion building was constructed in 1860 and Jinnah Poonja had hired this building on rent in the year 1870 and Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born here on December 25, 1876.

He said Quaid had received early education from Sindh Madressatul Islam School and after passing Matriculation he moved to London for higher education.

Muneer Hussain showed things used by our Quaid in which a chair he first time sat at after assuming office of the first Governor General of Pakistan in 1947, a bed on which he was born and a sofa set purchased by Jinnah Poonja some 163 years ago. A rare Badge of All India Muslim League, dowry goods of Quaid’s wife Rati Jinnah, a pipe used by our Quaid and so many items are also placed in the museum established in the Wazir Mansion.

The custodian of Quaid’s birthplace said in Wazir Mansion building museum, study table and library of father of the nation consisting of a copy of our holy book “Quran” and more than 500 law books, are also preserved. He also showed school bag, shoes, stick, clock and other things which Quaid-e-Azam used in his childhood, youth and later on during Independence struggle.