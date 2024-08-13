Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Reducing KMC’s administrative expenses among top priorities: Wahab
APP
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has stated that reducing the administrative expenses of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and timely completion of essential tasks are top priorities.  He expressed these views while reviewing the fuel supply process through the PSO fleet card system for KMC service vehicles instead of designated petrol pumps.

He said that the fuel supply process for KMC services vehicles has been improved. As a result of this initiative, in July 2024 alone, a total of 15,710 litres of diesel and petrol were saved, amounting to a total value of Rs3,761,970. The fuel supply process for KMC services vehicles has been digitised and shifted to the PSO fleet card system since July 2024. By adopting this transparent method, KMC has not only digitised the fuel consumption of its vehicles but also improved travel time and other related matters, he said.

He said that particularly, this method has provided ease and convenience in fuel procurement for fire brigade vehicles and other municipal service vehicles under KMC, for which the efforts of the POL Store and Procurement Department of KMC are commendable. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that steps have been taken to keep KMC services vehicles operational, and arrangements have been made to facilitate fuel acquisition at any nearby pump through the fleet card system at any time.

The mayor Karachi said that the difficulties and obstacles encountered under the previous system have also been addressed, enabling KMC to perform its municipal services more effectively.

He further stated that other departments of KMC are also being improved and activated, with every effort being made to eliminate unnecessary expenses and utilise all available resources for the city’s development and betterment.

