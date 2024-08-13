Rescue organises seminar on Youth Day

MULTAN - Rescue 1122 organised seminar at its station of Chowk Kumharanwala on occasion of International Youth Day. A large number of students from schools and colleges participated in the ceremony. Addressing to the seminar, District Emergency Officer, Dr. Hussain Mian said on World Youth Day, we must recognize the power and potential of young people to bring about positive change in our communities. He said we are proud to have a team of dedicated and passionate young rescuers serving humanity and committed to saving lives and bringing positive changes in society.

Come and get trained by Rescue 1122 so that you can play your role in making the society safe by becoming a first responder, he said.