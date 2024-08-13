Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Sanam Javed gets protective bail

Web Desk
5:55 PM | August 13, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has temporarily restrained law enforcement from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed in connection with the May 9 incident.

During the hearing of her application, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb granted Sanam Javed a one-week protective bail.

The court also instructed her to appear before the relevant court within this time frame. Previously, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had issued arrest warrants for both Sanam Javed and PTI leader Rubina Jamil regarding the events of May 9.

