Scattered rain witnessed in various city localities

LAHORE - Moderate but scattered rain was witnessed in various city localities on early Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the early morning and continued till noon in spans. Following the rain, WASA’s field staff cleared the ponding points till afternoon. MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed also came out in the field and visited several localities and ponding points in the city. He monitored the drainage operation moment by moment from the Monsoon Control Room established in the WASA head office. Meanwhile, the MET office said that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper/central parts of the country at lower tropospheric levels while a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Northeast Balochistan while partly cloudy weather with light rain was expected at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities across the country. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 33.6°C and minimum was 23.5°C.