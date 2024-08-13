SCCI chief calls for cancellation of contracts with IPPs  

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq has continuing campaign against the government contracts with IPPs and has asked to conduct forensic audit of these IPPs contracts and cancel the contracts forthwith.

Addressing ‘Tajir Convention’ organised by Jamiat Business Forum, Fuad Ishaq said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the first right to fully take benefit natural gas under article 158 of the Constitution while the province is receiving royalty on net-hydel power generation under article 161 (2) of the constitution. He urged the government to ensure provision of all constitutional rights to the province.

Expressing grave concern over the less than one per cent lending ratio against 16 per cent deposits of the commercial banks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said commercial banks have put this province in the red zone, which is completely unjust and urged upon the government and SBP to issue directives to commercial banks to increase lending ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rejecting the government’s Tajir Dost scheme and imposition of new taxes in the federal budget 2024-25, the suggested budget making in joint consultation with FPCCI all prime chambers of the country, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

Fuad Ishaq stressed the need to consider the SCCI’s proposals to improve mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He demanded pragmatic steps to control increasing deforestation and reduction of the water table.

Chief of his own faction Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was chief guest of the event.

Businessman Forum leader Ilyas Bilour, former president of SCCI Haji Afzal, the chamber SVP Sanaullah, organisers of Jamiat Business Forum Jalil Jan, Parvez Khan and senior members of the SCCI, Haji Naseer, Khalid Ayub and other members were also present in the convention.

Calling IPPs as detrimental for the economy, the said the government had paid Rs 2200billion on head of capacity charges to IPPs in last year. In the fiscal year 2024-25, he said Rs2800 billion would be paid to IPPs on head of capacity charges. He added that contracts with 12 new IPPs were made, which need to be halted. He said SCCI has played a front foot role against IPPs contracts.

Fuad Ishaq talked about increasing power tariff, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing cheap and surplus electricity against its actual demand. From 4500 to 6000 megawatt is total electricity production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 2800MW is consumed in summer and 1300MW in winter and additional electricity is being exported to national grid, the explained. He added despite the fact the tariff of electricity has been made Rs55 per unit, which is completely unjust with the people of this province, which is already producing additional electricity and gas.

The also said that Pakhtunkhwa Power Development Organisation (PEDO) had made schemes on the run of rivers but progress on these schemes was at snail pace. Similarly, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing 31000 barrel oil/day which is 42 per cent of the total production of the country, but despite that no oil refinery was set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he regretted.

Likewise, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has total gas production is 550mmcfds against its consumption of 200mmcfds while the province’s LPG production is 850 metric ton/day. He explained that natural gas Rs2700 per mmbtu are being charged from industry whereas Rs4000 mmbtu are being charged from commercial and domestic consumers.

Despite the surplus gas production, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was put into the RLNG basket which is totally unfair and unacceptable, and termed it complete negation of article 158 of the constitution.

Fuad Ishaq suggested the conversion of the funds for Benazir Income Support Programme into Benazir Development Fund to establish industries and provide employment opportunities to people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country.

The gave a proposal to bring tariffs of 212 items to duties of Afghanistan, and allow imports of these items to traders and then re-export, so that smuggling would be eliminated.