SECP revokes registration of M/s EFU Health Insurance as insurer

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revoked the registration of M/s EFU Health Insurance Limited as an insurer under sub-section (2) of Section 9 of the Insurance Ordinance 2000. The registration is revoked by SECP in light of the scheme of arrangement whereby EFU Health Insurance Limited is to be amalgamated with EFU Life Assurance Limited.

M/s EFU Health Insurance Limited, is no longer authorized to carry on insurance business in Pakistan and, as per scheme, any business activity carried by it or any liability incurred by it shall be payable by M/s EFU Life Assurance Limited. Consequently, all policyholders of EFU Health Insurance Limited may contact M/s EFU Life Assurance Limited for any claim or liability with respect to their insurance policies. The SECP has issued a notification – 1170(I)/2024 dated August 2nd, 2024, in pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in furtherance of its agenda of investment facilitation and supporting the federal government in attracting foreign investment, held its second online awareness session with Pakistan’s diplomatic/consular offices in African countries, in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on August 7, 2024. The first session of this kind was held with Pakistan’s diplomatic/consular offices in the European Union.

The session was attended by representatives of MOFA and Pakistan’s missions/consulates in African countries with participants attending from Pareps/Pahics, Rabat, Algiers, Tunis, Tripoli, Djibouti, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Dar Es Salam, Port Louis, Harare, Pretoria, Kijali, Kampala, Abuja, Niamey, Accra, Abidjan and Dakar. The representatives of SECP gave an overview of the reforms introduced to promote ease of doing business in Pakistan, and emphasized that investment facilitation has become increasingly crucial to attract foreign investment in today’s highly competitive global business environment. Further, participants were briefed on the end-to-end company incorporation process and benefits of company incorporation. Promotion of start-ups and process of easy exit were also discussed. Participants appreciated SECP’s efforts towards conducting the awareness session. MOFA and SECP agreed to collaborate for similar sessions in the future.