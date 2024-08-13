Security plan released for Youm-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD - The Police department has released security plan here on Monday for the celebration of 77th Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day 2024). During a meeting, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said that more than 4293 police officials including 54 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 634 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI), 232 head constables and 3355 constables/lady constables would perform security duties across the district while 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendent Police (DSPs) were deputed to monitor the security duty. He said that one-wheeling, rash driving, underage driving, aerial firing and display of weapons had been banned and all the Station House Officers (SHOs) were directed to ensure thorough patrolling in their respective areas for implementation of this ban on Independence Day. He said that various police squads in plain clothes had been constituted to take strict action against wheelie, rash driving, underage driving, weapon display and aerial firing whereas Elite Force and Dolphin Force would remain busy in patrolling at all sensitive points.