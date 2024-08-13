Seventh session of Pakistan-Türkiye BPC held

ISLAMABAD - The 7th session of Pakistan-Türkiye Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held yesterday in Islamabad. Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Nuh Yilmaz, led their respective sides. The two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye including political relations, trade and investment, energy, security and defence, information technology, culture and tourism, education, and consular matters. Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation at multilateral and regional fora was also discussed.

Noting the importance of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the two sides decided on early holding of its 7th session in Islamabad. They noted with satisfaction the robust cooperation in the field of defence and security. It was agreed to continue to strengthen this cooperation through joint ventures and collaboration in new and emerging technologies. The two sides agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation. The two sides will pursue full and effective operationalization of existing agreements; early conclusion of agreements under discussion; and upgrade the Pakistan-Türkiye Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed. Foreign Secretary appreciated Türkiye for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and genocide of the Palestinian people. They stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at bilateral engagement and cooperation at multilateral and regional fora including at the UN, OIC, ECO and D8. They agreed to continue joint initiatives at multilateral fora on all areas of mutual interest including in combating Islamophobia.

The Turkish delegation also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Türkiye relations and to advance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

Pakistan-Türkiye BPC are an important mechanism to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation in order to further solidify the historic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile yesterday, Turkish Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nuh Yilmaz called on the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations with special focus on trade, investment, Information Technology (IT) and defence cooperation.