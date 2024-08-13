Several dacoits injured while fighting Karachi Police

KARACHI - The Karachi Police in Central District has introduced a new approach known as the ‘Half-Fry’ policy, where instead of fatal encounters, robbers are shot to wound their legs for arrest.

In four separate encounters in Liaquatabad, Gulberg, Gabol Town, and Sarjani Town, four robbers were injured and apprehended by the police.

SSP Central Karachi Zeeshan Shafiq told the media that the injured suspect in the Liaquatabad encounter was identified as Ameen Aamir, from whom a 9mm pistol was recovered.

In the Gulberg encounter, the injured robber was identified as Mazhar and a 30-bore pistol was seized. Meanwhile, in Gabol Town, the wounded suspect Ahmed Gul was caught with an illegal pistol, ammunition, spent casings, and stolen mobile phones, he said.

The SSP Central Karachi also noted that the accomplices of these injured robbers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Karachi Police also arrested another suspect from Sarjani Town and recovered weapons, mobile phones, motorcycles, and cash from his custody.