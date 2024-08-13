Sindh govt launches free skills training programme to empower youth

KARACHI - The Sindh government with an aim to empower the youth across the province has launched an extensive free skills training programme for them.

A communiqué issued here on Monday stated that the initiative will provide specialised training in freelancing, computer skills, driving, vocational development, and the arts at the district level.

According to Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Sports Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the programme was expected to benefit thousands of young people throughout the year.

This follows a successful effort by the Youth Department last year, which trained 25,000 individuals in various skills.

On International Youth Day, the minister emphasised the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ensure that every young person in Sindh acquires the skills necessary for economic independence.

Sardar Bux Mahar said, “The Sindh government is committed to overcoming the challenges faced by our youth and views them as a critical asset to our society.”

The provincial government was also focused on generating new employment opportunities for young individuals across different sectors each year. Additionally, the youth department will provide financial support to registered organisations to further assist the youth of province.

This programme was aimed to enhance the employability of Sindh’s youth, support their professional development, and contribute to the overall advancement of the province.