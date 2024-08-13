Sindh’s youth showcases remarkable talent: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that August 12 is celebrated as International Youth Day worldwide.

In connection with International Youth Day, he said that the youth of our country especially Sindh were talented. CM Murad said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) under the leadership of our young chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would bring prosperity to the whole country.

He said that the country could achieve progress with the talents and effective role of the youth. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party had always encouraged the youth. He said that the Sindh government had taken many steps for the development and capacity building of the youth.