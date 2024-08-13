Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sports minister announces cash award of Rs3.5m for Arshad Nadeem

APP
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, has announced a cash award of Rs3.5 million for Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his remarkable achievement in winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. In a video statement on Monday, Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, revealed that the Sports and Youth Department of the Sindh government will be awarding Arshad Nadeem Rs2.5 million. In addition to this, the minister personally pledged an additional Rs1 million, bringing the total reward to Rs3.5 million. “Arshad Nadeem has made the entire nation proud with his outstanding performance and dedication. We are honored to celebrate his success,” said Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar. The minister also expressed his intention to meet Arshad Nadeem soon to personally congratulate him on his historic achievement.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024