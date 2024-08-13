Sports minister announces cash award of Rs3.5m for Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, has announced a cash award of Rs3.5 million for Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his remarkable achievement in winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. In a video statement on Monday, Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, revealed that the Sports and Youth Department of the Sindh government will be awarding Arshad Nadeem Rs2.5 million. In addition to this, the minister personally pledged an additional Rs1 million, bringing the total reward to Rs3.5 million. “Arshad Nadeem has made the entire nation proud with his outstanding performance and dedication. We are honored to celebrate his success,” said Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar. The minister also expressed his intention to meet Arshad Nadeem soon to personally congratulate him on his historic achievement.