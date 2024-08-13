Stock market loses 589 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 589.30 points, a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 77,980.29 points against 78,569.59 points on the last working day. A total of 415,170,050 shares were traded during the day as compared to 420,405,980 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 22.242 billion against Rs 20.720 billion on the last trading day. As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gains and 278 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Yousuf Weaving with 38,066,194 shares at Rs 5.34 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 19,215,805 shares at Rs 1.17 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 13,346,390 shares at Rs 7.64 per share. Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 122.16 per share price, closing at Rs 3,266.80, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with a Rs 48.95 rise in its per share price to Rs 967.30.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 125.59 per share closing at Rs 7,403.98 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 98.00 decline to close at Rs 6,802.00.