Three children among six die in Sargodha road mishap

SARGODHA - Six people including three children killed in a road mishap here at Jhang Mankera Road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a car was heading to Mankera from Mianwali, where a speeding car collided with a passenger van near Al Noor filling station Jhang Mankera Road.

Resultantly, car passengers namely as Anum (06) Nosheen (04) Nehaal (16) died on the spot. While van passengers including Ghulam Nabi (55) r/o Mankera Nouman Khaleel (40) r/o Mankera and Ahmed Ali (53) r/o Bhakkar also died on the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

PHA finalizes I-Day celebration programmes

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalized all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day on August 14 with fervor and national enthusiasm.

In this regard, PHA Director General Touqeer Haider Kazmi reviewed the preparations for Independence Day celebrations at his office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PHA DG said that special programs would be organized for the people of Sargodha on August 13, 2024 from 6:30 pm to 12:00 pm in the PHA office, in which national anthem, fire war, fire dance, swings for children and food would be organized.

Apart from this, Saqib Ali KK and Adil Khursheed will sing national songs in their melodious voice.

He said the people of Sargodha were specially invited to join their families and other dear ones on this occasion of happiness.

The PHA DG said that duties of officers concerned to the events had been assigned. Media consultant Shafqat Awan said that foolproof security arrangements would be made on this occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy Director Admin Shafiq Khan Niazi, Deputy Director (Finance and Planning) Ghazala Kanwal, Assistant Director (Admin) Ali Hasan Rana and Assistant Director (Horticulture) Safir Asad attended the meeting.