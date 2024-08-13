Tom Cruise descends from stadium roof in daring Olympic finale

PARIS - Hollywood superstar made a dramatic appearance at Sunday night’s Paris 2024 closing ceremony, descending on a wire from the Stade de France roof. Spectators shrieked in delight as the Mission: Impossible star, dressed in leather jacket and gloves, lowered himself into the stadium while his compatriot H.E.R. performed on guitar. To mark the handover to Los Angeles, which will host the Olympics in 2028, Cruise was seen in a pre-recorded film travelling through Paris and onto the US. There he journeyed to the legendary Hollywood sign and unfurled the Olympic colours. The ceremony in Paris marked a formal “au revoir” from this year’s host city.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said the Paris Games had been “sensational”. In his closing speech, he praised athletes for their “simply amazing” performances, saying they showed “what greatness we humans are capable of”. He continued: “During all this time, you lived peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village. You embraced each other. You respected each other, even if your countries are divided by war and conflict. You created a culture of peace. “This inspired all of us and billions of people around the globe. Thank you for making us dream. Thank you for making us believe in a better world for everyone.” Cruise’s feat during the closing ceremony was performed as musician H.E.R. jammed on an electric guitar - having moments before delivered a rocky rendition of the US national anthem. He proceeded to take the Olympic flag from one of the stars of Paris - American gymnast Simone Biles - before the thrilled audience watched him zip away on a motorbike. The pre-recorded clip showing his journey to LA was soundtracked by California natives Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The funk-rock hitmakers then delivered a live performance of their classic track Can’t Stop on a palm-fringed beach in Los Angeles. Other acts included Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg, who performed with Dr Dre.

Snoop - who is from LA himself - was a regular fixture at the Games, which culminated with the US topping the medals table after a dramatic win in Sunday’s final event, the women’s basketball final. Cruise, also known for Top Gun, is renowned for performing his own stunts.

Over the last decade or so, these have included scaling Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and dangling on the outside of a plane as it took off, both for the Mission: Impossible series.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly complemented Cruise’s feat with another cinematic-feeling segment. A hushed, darkened stadium watched as a troupe of dancers rolled five giant rings across a stage, ultimately assembling the Olympic logo.

The gloomy sci-fi aesthetic was finally punctured by an up-tempo performance from French band Phoenix, who tore into two hits. They were surrounded by athletes who climbed up on stage, to the consternation of the stadium announcer.