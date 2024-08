LAHORE - Top two teams from each pool have advanced to the semifinals of the Independence Day Inter-Provincial Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. In the women’s semifinals, Punjab face Sindh while Islamabad A take on Islamabad B. In the men’s semifinals, Islamabad A will face Punjab while KP will vie against Islamabad B. The finals of men and women categories will take place on August 14.