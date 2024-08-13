Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Torkham border closed after armed clash between Pak-Afghan forces

| Pakistani soldier sustains injuries in cross-firing

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Clash started after Afghan forces tried to build a post on disputed area.

KHYBER   -  The Torkham border was closed on Monday after Pakistani and Afghan forces had an armed clash with each other over building a post in disputed area. Official and local sources said armed clashes erupted when the Afghan border security force attempted to build a post on disputed land near Pakistani post big-bang at the border.

On refusal of the Afghan forces, the Pakistani troops fired warning shots that caused ful-fledged arm fight. The sources said one Pakistani soldier sustained injuries during cross firing and was shifted to forces health center for medical treatment. Torkham border was closed for all kinds of movements and forces of both neighboring countries assumed positions at the crossing, sources said.

On the other hand, armed clash between the two countries created fear in Bacha Maina village of the border and the residents started evacuating their houses and took refuge somewhere in Landi Kotal. One resident, Abdullah said forces of both countries used light and heavy weapons targeting each other’s positions.

Cross border firing was ongoing till filing of this report. It merits mentioning here that since long Pak-Afghan border officials object to one another while eructing new post or new construction near the border.

Our Staff Reporter

