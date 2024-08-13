Tourism, hotel industry play vital role in boosting economy: KP CM aide

Peshawar - Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism and Culture, has said that tourism and hotel industry are closely related and play a vital role in boosting the national economy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of White Forest Hotel at Kalam, Swat, he said that tourism sector on the one hand is the backbone of economic prosperity, employment, cultural exchange and understandings, improvement in infrastructure, but also big source of increasing government revenue and overall wellbeing of a region on the other hand.

“The availability of hotels increases popularity of hill stations and scenic spots while it’s hoped that White Forest Hotel will tend to enhance the fame of the area due to the provision of better facilities whereby it will incubate Tourism” the CM Advisor said.

He also added that spending by tourists on territorial food commodities and businesses items obviously boost the regional economy, causes employment and general welfare activities.

Zahid Chanzeb asserted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is all out to promote tourism and promote private investment in it. He said the provincial government is well aware of the hazards confronted by the Hotel Industry. “Government is determined to encourage Hotel Industry and is taking consequential steps to subdue the obstacles in the way of Hotel Industry and provide prerequisites at tourist spots in this regard,” he assured.

He disclosed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking steps to ensure better infrastructure, transportation and other related facilities at Tourist destinations whereby Hotel Industry would be duly assisted.

The Advisor Tourism revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intended to devise facile rules and regulations regarding Hotel Industry due to which running of hotel businesses would be made convenient to run and the overall Industry would be flourished. He recalled that skills-based programs for training people associated with the Hotel Industry in the Province would be launched very soon.

Zahid Chanzeb urged administration of White Forest Hotel and all other hotel owners to hire local citizens on the vacancies created there so that the rate of poverty be reduced and new employment opportunities would be created in the area.