Traders concerned over escalating impacts of climate change on business community

HYDERABAD - Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, has voiced grave concerns over the escalating impacts of climate change on the business community. He highlighted that the intensifying patterns of climate change pose a significant threat to traders and industrialists alike. The disasters triggered by these changes not only endanger human lives but also inflict substantial damage on industries and businesses. Shaikhani further emphasised that the financial stability of traders and industrialists are at risk due to the unpredictable nature of climate change. Extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and rising temperatures severely impact agricultural production, disrupting the supply chains that businesses rely on. Moreover, the increasing demand for energy and the growing scarcity of water are expected to present additional challenges for industrialists, further complicating the sustainability of their operations.

Shaikhani has raised alarm over a recent World Bank report highlighting the severe challenges climate change poses to Pakistan’s development and poverty alleviation efforts. The report underscores the gravity of the situation, revealing that climate-related disasters in 2022 alone claimed over 1,700 lives loss and displaced millions of people. Shaikhani pointed out that despite the passage of the Pakistan Climate Change Act in 2017 and the establishment of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination under the direct oversight of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, meaningful action has yet to be taken.

He urged the federal government to take immediate and effective measures, including the creation of a Climate Change Authority, and allocate necessary funds to combat the escalating threat of climate change.

He highlighted the alarming impact of climate change on Pakistan’s water reservoirs and noted that wetlands across the country are increasingly facing irregular or insufficient water levels due to climate change, exacerbated by floods, droughts, and poor water management.