Tribal clash in Dadu claims three lives

INP
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

DADU   -   A violent clash erupted between two rival groups in Dadu, resulting in the deaths of three people including a woman and leaving several others injured. According to media reports, confrontation took place in the limits of Mondar police station, where ongoing gunfire has created an atmosphere of fear and  panic in the area. The channel reported that among the deceased are Mazhar Shahani, Sabir Shahani, and Izzat Khatoon. As per the report, the violence also led to the deaths of 12 domesticated animals caught in the crossfire. The channel reported that the area has become a no-go zone for the police, who have reportedly retreated from the scene. The situation remains tense, with  gunfire continuing and no immediate resolution in sight.

INP

