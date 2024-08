RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals, recovering a stolen motorcycle, Rs 41,000 in cash, weapons, and other items. The arrests were made by the Race Course team, who apprehended the suspects, Mubashir, the ringleader, and Shahzaib.

A case has been filed against the accused, and further investigation is ongoing. Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, stated that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused will also be prosecuted.