Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Unity in Diversity: YMCA Lahore celebrates Independence Day with interfaith gathering

Unity in Diversity: YMCA Lahore celebrates Independence Day with interfaith gathering
M Zawar
11:39 PM | August 13, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The YMCA Lahore hosted a vibrant Independence Day celebration, bringing together members of the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and Christian communities in a show of unity and solidarity. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Ramesh Singh Aurora, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities, who served as the chief guest.

In his address, Minister Aurora praised the youth of Pakistan for their positivity and highlighted the government's efforts to promote religious harmony. He commended the YMCA for its initiatives in fostering interfaith dialogue and bringing together young people from diverse backgrounds.

Emanuel Sarfraz, General Secretary of YMCA Lahore, shed light on the organization's historical role in the freedom struggle, noting that the decision to vote in favor of Pakistan was made at the YMCA Hall in 1947.

The event featured a declamation contest, national song performances, and a vibrant folk dance and music presentation by children. Program Secretary Iram Nelson announced the YMCA's plans to establish a women's gym and hostel, promoting inclusivity and empowerment.

The celebration was conducted entirely in Punjabi, adding to the richness of the cultural exchange. The gathering was a testament to the power of unity and the importance of promoting interfaith understanding in Pakistan.

M Zawar

