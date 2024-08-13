UNRC in Pakistan pays courtesy call on Ahad Khan

ISLAMABAD - Minister for the Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema has expressed satisfaction on the establishment of the Federal and Provincial Oversight committees under the UNSDCF with the hope that these will be instrumental in providing the needed strategic direction and overseeing functions on all five outcomes.

Mohamed Yahya, the United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) in Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs. The meeting was held in Prime Minister’s house and was attended by the senior officers of Economic Affairs Division. The minister expressed gratitude for the invaluable contributions of the UN Country Team in helping Pakistan to mitigate the devastating effects of the 2022 floods caused by climate change. He commended their efforts and reaffirmed Government of Pakistan’s commitment to building a climate-resilient Pakistan.

A comprehensive discussion was held on the ongoing and future collaboration under the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027, which outlines the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United Nations. The framework focuses on key areas such as basic social services, gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate change and the environment, sustainable inclusive economic growth and decent work and governance. It was emphasized that maintaining regular communication is essential for monitoring the progress of UN initiatives and addressing any emerging challenges promptly.

The minister for the economic affairs expressed satisfaction on the establishment of the Federal and Provincial Oversight committees under the UNSDCF with the hope that these will be instrumental in providing the needed strategic direction and overseeing functions on all five outcomes. The UNRC reaffirmed the UN agencies’ ongoing technical support in essential areas, which the minister appreciated. The meeting ended on a cordial and positive note, reflecting the strong and productive relationship between Pakistan and the United Nations.