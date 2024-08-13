Wafaqi Mohtasib resolves 118,012 complaints during current year

LAHORE - The Federal Ombudsman ( Wafaqi Mohtasib) has resolved 11,8012 complaints out of total 120,158 filed during 2024 against various departments. This was stated by Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi while addressing a meeting of regional officers and press conference here at the Provincial Secretariat on Monday. He said the ratio of filing complaints in the Mohtasib office was increased 13% as compared to the last year while resolution percentage also improved upto 8% this year. The ombudsman stated that compliance by the government departments upon the orders stood at 90 per cent which was a positive sign. Ejaz Qureshi said that the department provided relief more than 2.2 million families since 1983 through resolving their issues. He said the business community would be involved with an aim to resolve their problems regarding the government departments and a seminar would be organized in this regard at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce at the end of this month. He added that open courts were being arranged in various areas resolved 2500 complaints at the doorstep of the common man. The Mohtasib said that delay in the compliance of the orders would not be tolerated and the investigation officers of the department should ensure timely redressal of complaints. He urged the media to play its due role to create awareness about the Ombudsman office among the public to seek relief.