Wapda all set for diversion of Swat River at Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

ISLAMABAD - Wapda is all set for diversion of Swat River at Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, as the diversion tunnels have been completed. The project team is likely to divert Swat River after completion of the river-closure-dyke in a few days, said a spokesman WAPDA here.

Despite high flow season, full effort is being made to achieve this significant milestone, he said. With this significant development in the offing coupled with other multiple construction activities going on at the project, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and reviewed construction progress on the project. He had a detailed visit of the various work fronts which included diversion tunnels’ outlets and inlets, powerhouse, spillway and power intake to inspect the construction activities.

GM/PD Mohmand Dam Project with his team and representatives of the consultants and contractors briefed the chairman on progress of each work front. The chairman was briefed that concrete lining of diversion tunnel 3/1 has been completed; its inlet structure is also ready for river diversion, while excavation and rock support of the powerhouse and power intake, and concreting at the spillway are also progressing at a faster pace. He was further briefed that the dam fill material has also been sent to China as per the schedule for large scale tri-axial testing.

The chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the project office with team WAPDA, the consultants and the contractors. The river diversion plan, quarries development plan and construction schedule of the main dam were discussed in detail during the meeting. The chairman directed the consultants and the contractors to ensure that quality of work is in accordance with the specifications.

It is important to note that WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam (CFRD) in the world and first highest CFRD in Pakistan. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27.

Mohmand Dam is a multipurpose project, which will store water for agriculture, control floods, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity. Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. Annual benefits of the project are estimated at Rs. 51.6 billion.