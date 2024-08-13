WASA to install rain harvesting systems in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has embarked on an ambitious project to install rain harvesting systems at 30 buildings across the city in collaboration with UN-HABITAT. The initiative aims to conserve rainwater, reduce the demand on clean drinking water, and promote sustainable water management practices.

“Our partnership with UN-HABITAT will enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology and expertise to transform Rawalpindi’s water landscape,” MD WASA said in an interview with PTV news channel. Under the project, rooftop rainwater will be channeled into underground tanks for non-potable uses such as horticulture. By harnessing rainwater, WASA hopes to alleviate pressure on the city’s water resources and ensure a more resilient and water-secure future for Rawalpindi’s growing population.

Ashraf emphasized the importance of conserving clean drinking water, calling the rain harvesting system a crucial step towards this goal. With these systems in place, Rawalpindi is set to become a model for water conservation in Pakistan, showcasing potential for sustainable urban development.

In response to a query, Ashraf revealed that WASA is collaborating not only with UN-HABITAT but also with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and hospital managements to maximize the benefits of rainwater harvesting. “We are working together to store rooftop rainwater at hospitals and other buildings for horticulture and other non-potable purposes,” he explained. This initiative will also help reduce the burden on the city’s drainage system.

Ashraf urged citizens to cooperate with WASA by installing rainwater harvesting systems in their homes and businesses, noting that every drop counts and collective efforts can significantly address water challenges. Regarding the current monsoon spell, he revealed that with special funds of 140 million allocated by the Chief Minister of Punjab, WASA has completed the de-silting of nullahs and made arrangements to ensure smooth water flow during the monsoon season. Despite 150mm of recorded rainfall, the situation in Nullah Lai remains under control, thanks to the agency’s efforts and cooperation from the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner, and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR). “The collective efforts have paid off, and we are pleased to report that the situation is stable,” he said. Ashraf urged residents to avoid disposing of solid waste, debris, or other obstructions into drainage channels, as these can clog the system and exacerbate flooding. He emphasized that individual actions can collectively maintain the functionality and efficiency of the city’s drainage infrastructure.