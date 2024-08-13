Welfare of Balochistan’s people top priority of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a meeting with a delegation led by President National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and discussed the overall political situation in Balochistan province. Senator Jan Muhammad Jamali and member National Assembly Pullain Baloch were part of the delegation. During the meeting, the prime minister said welfare and well being of the people of Balochistan was the top priority of the government, adding steps were being taken to provide equal opportunities of employment to youth of Balochistan. Dr Abdul Malik Baloch thanked the prime minister for solarization of agriculture tubewells in Balochistan. He said the solarization of agriculture tubewells fulfilled a longstanding demand of farmers of Balochistan and such measures were a positive step towards the development and prosperity of Balochistan. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Advisor to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were present in the meeting.