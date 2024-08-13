Zu Peshawar marks 4th anniversary

Peshawar - Zu Peshawar marks its 4th anniversary celebrating a transformative journey that has revolutionized the public transport system in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Monday

Initiated to replace the outdated and unsafe traditional transport methods, Zu Peshawar has introduced a modern, efficient, and safe Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that serves millions of passengers, offering an inclusive travel experience for all, especially the vulnerable segments of society including women, persons with disabilities and transgender.

The year 2023-24 has been particularly remarkable for Zu Peshawar. During this period, the system was utilized approximately 85 million times, bringing the total number of journeys since its inception to over 265.2 million.

The daily commuters have soared to 346,000 with women accounting for nearly 30% of these commuters. This significant increase in female ridership reflects the system’s commitment to providing a safe and reliable transportation option for all.

This year, Zu Peshawar launched four new routes including an express route ER-16, from Gulbahar to Nawab Market, and three Feeder Routes DR-11 (Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 Terminal) DR-4B, (Chamkani to Malik Saad via Ring Road) and DR-14 (Islamia College to Professor’s Town via Regi Model Town) further expanding its network and accessibility.

The system’s excellence was recognized on an international level when it received an honourable mention at the Sustainable Transport Awards for the second time, specifically for the Bus Industry Restructuring Program. Overall, Zu Peshawar has been honoured with five international awards to date. Additionally, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) has commended Zu Peshawar as a model transit system in its BRT Standards report.

Approximately 217,000 Zu Cards were sold this year, bringing the total number of issued cards to nearly 1.9 million. The Zu Bicycle Sharing System also saw substantial growth with 1,386 new registrations, increasing the total to 6,160, including 30 women.

The bicycle-sharing system was used for around 208,000 trips this year, with the total number of trips reaching 580,000.

To streamline the registration process, integration with NADRA has been completed, allowing users to register at BRT stations instead of visiting NADRA facilitation centres.

The Zu mobile app has been enhanced to support recharging through Jazz Cash, EasyPaisa, and OmniShop. Additionally, users can now recharge their Zu Cards directly via the mobile app. In collaboration with the Alkhidmat Foundation, 130 wheelchairs have been provided at various stations to assist passengers with mobility needs.

Customer service remains a top priority, with the helpline resolving 1,048 complaints and social media platforms providing guidance to over 2,700 passengers. To further enhance passenger convenience, tuck shops have been established at 19 stations. Efforts to beautify the city included the completion of paint works on the Tehkal Bridge, Tatara Bridge, and Phase 3 areas. Public service messages have been displayed on buses and stations in collaboration with 16 government agencies.

As Zu Peshawar looks to the future, it remains committed to delivering exceptional services to the people of Peshawar, ensuring a world-class, affordable, and reliable transport system.