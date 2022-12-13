Share:

peshawar - City Traffic Police have imposed penalties on 4100 people in crackdown against unregistered vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted glasses during last week. During the crackdown launched on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), the traffic police have booked 1700 people for use of tinted glasses, 1520 persons for driving unregistered vehicles and motorcycles while 880 others for using fancy number plates and imposed cash penalties on them, said a press release issued here on Monday. CTO abbass Majeed Marwat directed City Traffic to utilise their all-out capabilities to ensure implementation of traffic laws and stern action against violators. he said, use of tinted glasses and driving of unregistered vehicles was banned and traffic police were fully alert and showing no leniency with anyone as all are equal before the law. he urged people to cooperate with traffic police by showing adherence to traffic laws to prove themselves as patriotic pakistanis