LAHORE = Abubakar Talha, Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari and Hamza Roman were selected in the recently-conducted trials held at Islamabad for the selection of Pakistan 14&Under boys team 2022. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) invited total seven players for the trials of the Pakistan 14&U boys team and out of seven, the three selected players are Abubakar Talha and Amir Mazari from Lahore, the students of renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik (Tamghae-Imtiaz), whose consecutive efforts for the junior tennis development has started yielding fruits as PLTA players have now started representing the country at international level. Malik is more committed to continue to noble cause of junior tennis development and through this nursery, he is keen to produce future champions for Pakistan. A good number of PLTA players including Abubakar Talha, Amir Mazari, Zohaib Afzal Malik, Rizwan brothers and many others have been featuring in a good number of international (ATF and ITF) events and eager to win laurels for the country. Hamza Roman is the third selected player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while there is also a reserve player – Nabeel Qayyum – from Islamabad. These selected players will participate in the ITF Asian 14&U Development Championships to be held in Bangladesh from 9th-19th January December 2022 and the Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying event of the WJT 14&U team event in Sri Lanka from 6th-11th February 2023 respectively. As per tournament rules and regulations, the top two players will be participating in Bangladesh and they will be accompanied by experienced certified coach Khalid Mehmood Khan, whereas the top three players will be participating in Sri Lanka.