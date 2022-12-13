Share:

Pakistan will receive 554 million dollars financing package from Asian Development Bank and Japan for recovery and reconstruction efforts in flood affected areas, and to strengthen the country’s disaster and climate resilience.

The financing includes a 475 million dollars loan and a three million dollars technical assistance grant from the Asian Development Bank, and a five million dollars grant from the Government of Japan.

According to a statement issued by the ADB, the financing will support restoration of irrigation, drainage, flood risk management, on-farm water management, and transport infrastructure in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

The Asian Development Bank has repurposed an additional 71 million dollars from existing loans to support the government’s flood-response efforts.