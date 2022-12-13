Share:

The interim government of Taliban in Afghanistan apologised to Pakistan for the Chaman border incident that martyred six Pakistani citizens and wounded 17 others, said Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The incident took place on Sunday when the Afghan border forces resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons in Chaman area of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to media on Monday, the defence minister said that the Chaman border crossing between the neighbouring countries had been reopened, adding that committees of border security forces have been formed to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The minister also ruled out negotiation with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which announced to ceasefire last month.

A day earlier, Pakistan warned that such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries.

“The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible,” the foreign office said in a statement.

It remained the responsibility of both sides to protect civilians along the border, the foreign office said.