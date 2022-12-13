Share:

ISLAMABAD - AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan on Monday asked Islamic ummah to raise voice in unison for the oppressed Kashmiris. He was talking to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who along with his delegation called on him here at Kashmir House. The AJK PM lauded the OIC for supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Condemning the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation troops on the people of occupied Kashmir, Referring to the grim human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas appreciated OIC’s principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Welcoming the OIC Secretary General’s historic visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control, he underscored that his visit would send a strong message of support from OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right of self-determination. He said sustained peace in the region will remain elusive till the settlement of the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. The AJK PM said that the Islamic countries should play their role in bringing to a halt the massive scale violations of human rights in the held Kashmir and supporting the internationally recognised right to self-determination of the Kashmiris. He noted that pressure should be mounted on the United Nations from the platform of OIC to get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented. Pointing out that the Western world has laws to protect wildlife, he regretted their think tanks cannot see brutalities against the people of Kashmir. “If a referendum can take place in Sudan, why it cannot take place in Kashmir,” he asked. The OIC Secretary General said that Kashmir was on the top priority of the OIC’s agenda and he will submit a comprehensive assessment report on the human rights situation in Kashmir to member countries.