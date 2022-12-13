Share:

The Awami National Party (ANP), an ally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) government, has resigned from the membership of the Prime Minister s Flood Relief Committee.

The committee became inactive after Senator Arbab Umar Farooq resigned from the membership. He sent his resignation to the Prime Minister s Office. He said the committee was established to estimate the damages and relief related to the flood. Unfortunately, he said, despite the passage of many months, the meeting regarding the flood could not be convened.

It should be noted that Senator Umar Farooq had opposed the legislation related to Reko Diq the other day.