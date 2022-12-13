Share:

KAARCHI - As the rise of dengue cases across flood affected districts as well as other major cities of Sindh remained of high concern for health authorities, a onemonth drive, launched last month, has been completed. According to details, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dadu, Kambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Matiari, Larkana and Thatta districts were covered during the campaign launched by Sightsavers Pakistan and Islamic Relief Pakistan in collaboration with the Sindh PDMA and health authorities to protect the local populations who are suffering from water borne diseases. To ensure continuous support, Sightsavers and IRP had handed over all equipment and machinery used for the fumigation operation to PDMA and provincial health department for future drives. “Purpose of the one-month campaign was to contribute to the government’s efforts to control dengue cases among flood-affected communities of the most affected districts,” said Munazza Gillani, Country Director Sightsavers, while giving details of the operations to media. She said that Sightsavers and IRP stayed in regular consultation and collaboration with the PDMA and provincial health department to execute our operations for dengue virus control with the help of local community volunteers. Under this campaign around 1.6 million population has been benefitted, she added. Country Director IRP Asif Sherazi while emphasising on the need for meaningful and result-oriented partnerships said, “The scale of disaster is huge and losses are beyond estimations. It will take us years to rebuild and rehabilitate. Together with Sightsavers, we are trying to avert a health crisis in Sindh where the needs are mounting amidst approaching winters.”