Students at Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat are facing numerous problems due to a lack of transportation. It is the only college in Turbat where several lowincome students come to learn. Students are compelled to come by foot from 10km away in winter season. The registered students at college are more than 1200 while only four buses are available.

Likewise, the students at college are suffering due to water shortage, classrooms, washrooms, playgrounds, and library. These are essential and it is unfortunate that students are facing various hardships during their classes. The relevant authorities should pay attention to the matter immediately.

ABDUL SATTAR

Kolwah