Less than a month after the first instance of unprovoked firing in Chaman from Afghan security forces, we have seen a repeat incident, and once again, it is unclear why this transpired. On both occasions, the Afghan security forces fired on Pakistan from across the border without any provocation, only this time, 7 civilians were killed as a result with 16 others injured.

It was expected that the interim Taliban government would bring stability to the border regions at the very least, because of a more positive relationship compared to the previous regime. But the interim administration has taken on the mantle of initiating unprovoked and unnecessary border engagements, particularly close to crossings such as Chaman.

There is no clear reason for these skirmishes unless we consider Kandahar Governor Attaullah Zaid’s words—the issue looks to be the old opposition to border fencing by Pakistan’s security forces. Pakistan has a right to secure its borders and fortify defences, particularly because the Afghan Taliban does not look to have a handle on non-state actors and militants at all, especially those targeting Pakistan.

But even if that was not the case, the decades of attacks from external outfits and proven instances of India funding militants across our western borders all but necessitate that we take the difficult but necessary step of controlling cross-border movement between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan has shown large amounts of restraint each time the border regions have been attacked, by both security forces and non-state actors from Afghanistan. But there is naturally a limit. The government of Pakistan must engage with Kabul and find a peaceful resolution and an end to these attacks. Pakistan is one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners, and neighbour, and a voice of support in normalising the situation in the international community—we must expect some reciprocity from Kabul and ensure that this relationship is not one-sided. The restraint of our forces on the border must not be mistaken for complacency. The interim administration must come to terms with living with un peacefully, regardless of disagreements over regional security issue.