Share:

BEIJING - Covid cases are surging in the Chinese capital, officials said Monday, as the country navigates a rapid turn away from its zero-tolerance coronavirus strategy. Just a few days after China began loosening restrictions, Beijing authorities said more than 22,000 patients had visited hospitals across the city in the previous day -- 16 times the number a week ago. “The current trend of the rapid spread of the epidemic in Beijing still exists,” said city health commission spokesman Li Ang at a briefing Monday. “The number of fever clinic visits and flu-like cases increased significantly, and the number of... emergency calls increased sharply.”