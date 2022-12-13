Share:

KARACHI - A citizen shot injured two alleged robbers in Aram Bagh area on Monday and both were arrested by police. According to police, two robbers identified as Rishi Rawal and Shahab alias Mitha, were trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone and cash from a citizen. The victim opened firing on the accused and both got injured. A team of Aram Bagh police station reached on the spot after hearing the gun shots. The police arrested both accused and recovered a motorcycle stolen from Kharadar, an illegal pistol, a snatched mobile phone and cash. A case had been registered and further investgation were underway.