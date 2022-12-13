Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday directed the public offices including the CM office to slash expenditure in a bid to promote austerity.

The chief minister reviewed the development projects under way in the province and fiscal matters while chairing a meeting . Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari, ex-federal minister Moonis Elahi, MNA Hussain Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal and Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the meeting.

In addition to barring the government departments from buying new vehicles, Mr Elahi directed them to slash the non-development expenditure by 50pc. He also sought the government land record within seven days beside resolving to formulate a policy to auction the property. He directed the revenue departments to introduce unique ways to boost revenue collection and meet the revenue targets in stipulated time.