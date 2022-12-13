Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi on Tuesday reaffirmed his support for Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said those who tried to spread misunderstandings between his party and Mr Khan would fail.

The chief minister, along with his son Moonis Elahi, a former federal minister, met PTI leader Zartaj Gul. They discussed the political situation and development projects for Dera Ghazi Khan.

Mr Elahi assured Zartaj Gul of his support for Imran Khan and mentioned that their alliance “is robust than before”.

Meanwhile, the chief minister stated that the people of Dera Ghazi Khan deserved better facilities. Ms Gull appreciated the policies of Parvez Elahi and said he “is honest and keen to solve the problems of Dera Ghazi Khan’s people.”