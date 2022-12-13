Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister of Communications Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi on Monday chaired the 57th meeting of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) and discussed five agenda items. Secretary Communications Mujahid Sherdil and other officers also attended the meeting. Secretary Communications Mujahid Sherdil briefed the minister about the ongoing infrastructure development projects. He told the meeting that all projects were in progress

as per SOPs, adding that decisions made in the 56th IDAP meeting were ratified in the 57th meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Afzal Sahi said that transparency in the ongoing projects and tendering process would be ensured. He appreciated the working of IDAP, and said there should be no inordinate delay in projects. The minister said that bribery and nepotism would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found involved in these practices, while officers with good performance would be encouraged.