ATTOCK - Senior journalist and patron in chief of the Attock Press Club Syed Raza Naqvi has said that district administration has forcibly occupied the furnished building of Attock Press Club along with office equipment worth of millions of rupees and handed it over to the Revenue Department ignoring the strong protests of the local journalists. Narrating the indifferent attitude of the local administration to the media persons here on Monday, he said that the building of the Attock Press Club was allotted to the working journalists for performance of their journalistic activities in pursuance of a resolution passed by the District Council Attock during the chairmanship of ex-MPA Attock Syed Ejaz Bokhari in 1985. Syed Raza Naqvi said that the rent of the building was also being contributed by the journalists’ community to the District Council Attock without any break.