RAwAlPINDI - In a major development, the principal and vice principal of historic Government Gordon College have been removed from their offices on Monday by the government after a massive protest demonstration and sit-in by hundreds of students and faculty members against proposed privatization of educational institution. However, the sacked principal Dr Idrees and vice principal Dr Nafees were allowed to continue their jobs as lecturers in the college. Director of Education (Colleges) Rawalpindi Division Shabbir Ahmed Satti has issued a notification in this regard. Meanwhile, Punjab Professors and lecturers Association threatened to shut down all the colleges in the province from December 16, 2022 as protest against the provincial government of the Punjab. According to details, hundreds of students and the faculty members have carried out a protest rally from Government Gordon College to Liaquat Bagh Square against the proposed privatization of Government Gordon College, Rawalpindi. The protestors were holding placards and banners mentioning their demands and were chanting slogans against Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. The protestors blocked Murree Road causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians. Gigantic traffic jams occurred in the vicinity of Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, College Road, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and suburbs. The protesters were chanting slogans against proposals of handing over the Gordon College to a US Missionary and demanded to name the college as Mohammedan College. “The college has been built with donations of people of Potohar Region” he said. The district authorities deployed heavy contingents of police on Murree Road to maintain law and order. A joint action committee has been constituted comprising district government officers, college’s faculty members and students to bring the matter to court as well as to look after affairs of college. later on, the protesters called off the protest and dispersed peacefully. Talking to media men, Director Education (Colleges) Rawalpindi Division Shabbir Ahmed Satti said that the government has yet not finalized any decision or plan to privatise government Gordon College. He said that no notification was issued by the government regarding privatization of college and the protest by the students and faculty is baseless.