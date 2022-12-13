Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Monday strongly condemned the threat to Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan. The minister expressed full solidarity with Aimal Wali Khan and said that the provincial government should take the threat received by Aimal Wali Khan seriously and ensure his security. He said that leaders and workers of ANP have rendered great sacrifices against terrorism and they take such threats seriously. The minister said that all federal and provincial resources should be used to ensure the security of Aimal Wali Khan and other members of his family. The worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very alarming and has been noticed before. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on the threats to the political leaders and the law and order situation rather than doing politics of lies. The federal government, he said, would provide all possible support to ensure the security of Aimal Wali Khan. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the threatening telephonic calls to Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan and assured every possible support to him. In a statement, the Foreign Minister said the terrorists would not be allowed to harm any democratic political leader, worker, or the common man. He said the government and the entire nation are on the same page about their strong stance against terrorism.