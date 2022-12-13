Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Monday visited Trauma Centre of Civil Hospital, here, and inquired after the health of those who got injured in an unprovoked firing and shelling at Pak-Afghan border near Chaman area of Balochistan. He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to injured patients and expressed his best wishes and their full recovery. Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir expressed his anger over the poor sanitation situation during his visit and sought the response of the in-charge trauma center on the deteriorating sanitation situation. He also issued orders to improve and ensure the cleaning system of Civil Hospital Quetta in charge of the trauma center saying sanitation was important for the health of patients. “It is necessary to continue the cleaning system 24 hours a day in the largest trauma center civil hospital of the province, negligence in duties cannot be tolerated,” he warned. He said that all possible resources would be used to provide quality treatment facilities to the people, saying that the provincial government was paying special attention on government-run hospitals in order to provide health facilities to people in hospitals. He said that it was the responsibility of doctors to play their role in maintaining the cleansing systems of the hospitals and improving the quality of treatment for