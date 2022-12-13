Share:

FAISALABAD - Five shops would be registered at Union Council (UC) level to provide subsidized flour, ghee/oil and pulses on 40% discount rate to registered poor families under “Ehsas Ration Riayat Program”. This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz while presiding over a meeting here on Monday. He said that Steering Committee comprising of assistant commissioner, social welfare officer and representatives of banks were constituted at Tehsil level for registration of shops on urgent basis. He said that the people who had their monthly income of Rs.35,000 or less could get them registered for subsidized flour, ghee/oil and pulses by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to “8171”. He said that the grocery store owners would be registered by scanning the QR code and those shopkeepers who were already included in the program had no need for re-registration. The Divisional Commissioner directed the steering committees to use all means of awareness regarding registration of shops as well as deserving poor families under “Ehsas Ration Riayat Program”. He said that all necessary arrangements would be made for opening bank accounts of grocery stores registered in this program to ensure complete transparency. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner General Samina Saif Niazi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amna Alam, Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tayyab and representatives of Bank of Punjab and National Bank of Pakistan were present in the meeting whereas the DCs of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh also joined it through video links. 28 SHOPKEEPERS FINED FOR PROFITEERING The price control magistrates imposed Rs 62,000 fine on shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 486 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 28 shopkeepers.