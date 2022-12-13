Share:

A new financing package was approved by the ADB on Monday. This grant includes a $475 million loan, a $3 million technical assistance grant, and a $5 million grant from the government of Japan. This package is designed as emergency flood assistance for Pakistan’s relief and recovery efforts following the floods of 2022. Like many other countries in the global south, Pakistan also faces acute vulnerability to climate change effects. This year, recordbreaking flooding and heatwaves have resulted in grave losses. As of October, it was estimated that 13,098 kilometres of roads were impacted and 2.6 million hectares of land destroyed. Likewise, 33 million people were affected and there is an urgent need to rebuild critical infrastructure lost. This new loan is thus designed not only to reconstruct damaged roads, bridges, and infrastructure but is also set aside to ensure that mitigation structures are set up for the future. This entails upgrading current outdated irrigation and canal systems and installing climate-resilient infrastructure so that future disasters can be accounted for. This is a great way to denominate big loans to tackle diverse problem areas. In a world where climate disasters may become more frequent, countries on the front lines must begin efforts for prevention and immediate relief.

While relief and recovery from the floods have slowed down after the matter has decreased in salience, it is hoped that this current package will remind the government of the sustained urgency of disaster management. Not just for citizens directly affected, the wider population remains at risk for food insecurity as agriculture yield and produce have been depleted. If funds for damage and losses were unavailable in the past, there is no reason for delay now.

Pakistan is already among the most malnourished countries in the world. With supply chains damaged by the floods, vulnerable groups especially women and young people are especially food insecure. Therefore, it is an added positive that the grant is also specially designated for these vulnerable groups. such as women's livelihood.