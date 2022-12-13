Share:

ISLAMABAD - A former legislator of PPP found dead in a room of guesthouse located at Nazim Uddin Road, in the limits of police station Margalla, informed sources on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Chaudhry Saeed Iqbal, PPP divisional president Faisalabad and ex-MNA, who died of cardiac arrest, they said. The body of the deceased was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by the police for autopsy. However, the heirs of the deceased refused to conduct the post-mortem by the doctors and took the dead body back to native town for burial. A senior police officer told media that the police found body of an Ex-MNA from room of Mashal Guest House in F-8/4. He said the former legislator died of cardiac arrest.